PIL moved in HC for potable water facility at Konark sun temple

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed at the Orissa High Court seeking judicial intervention to ensure adequate potable water at the popular tourist spot Konark sun temple, which records large footfall every day.

As harsh summer is fast approaching, the authorities concerned ought to mitigate the drinking water issues inside the Sun Temple at Konark. The Reverse Osmosis Plant inside or outside of the Sun Temple needs to be installed. There should be the installation of water dispenser points for the drinking water needs of tourists, visitors, and staff of the Archaeological Survey of India.