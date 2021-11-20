Parents urged to protect children from injuries

Doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here have counseled parents to keep watch over the safety of their children while they are at home or outside.

“Children are susceptible to accidents, whether at home or on the road or at school. Their safety should be uppermost in the minds of their parents and guardians,” Prof. (Dr.) Antaryami Pradhan, Head of the Department of Pediatric Surgery at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here, said.

Many children were being brought to the hospital with injuries suffered at home or outside. But all should be watchful so that such accidents are avoided, he said at the end of a week-long ‘Pediatric Surgery Week’ which concluded at the hospital on Saturday.

The Pediatric Surgery Week is observed every year from November 14, celebrated as Children’s Day, by the Indian Association of Pediatric Surgery, Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Patra, Associate Professor in the department, said adding this year’s theme for the week was ‘Safety on road, safety at home, safety at school.’

We had interacted with children and their parents in the OPD as well as in the IPD regarding child safety knowledge and practices, Prof. Pradhan said.

We have been advising parents to ensure that sharp and pointed objects are kept out of reach of children. In case any unfortunate accident occurred, they should rush the child to IMS and SUM Hospital where a 24-hour trauma care service was available along with most modern treatment facilities, Prof. Pradhan said.

Besides Prof. (Dr.) Pradhan and Prof. (Dr.) Patra, Prof. (Dr) Hiranya K. Mohanty, Associate Professor Dr. Lalit Parida, and other staff members were involved in the week-long program.