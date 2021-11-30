SUM conducts workshop on endoscopic ultrasonography for doctors of other States

Doctors from the northeast and several other states underwent hands-on Endoscopic Ultrasonography at a two-day workshop conducted at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here which concluded on Sunday.

The workshop was conducted by the Centre of Excellence for GI Endoscopy in the hospital.

“We are using high-frequency sound waves for imaging which is much better than CT or MRI scan to view the inside of chest and abdomen,” Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Kumar Sahu, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology in the hospital, said.

Prof. (Dr.) Sahu said several diseases could not be properly diagnosed through CT and MRI scan but this modern technology, which has been in use at IMS and SUM Hospital since 2012, has the facility to both diagnose and treat the disease at the same time. “It is real-time technology and causes no bleeding. Many of our procedures are done in the OPD as it is a very comfortable and extremely safe technology,” he said.

This technology could diagnose cancer at the very early stage which is not possible in the case of CT or MRI, Prof. (Dr.) Sahu said adding “100 percent cure is possible if the detection is early.”

The workshop was conducted by Dr. Sreekanth Appaseni, an expert from KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. Doctors from northeastern states, Punjab and Bihar were trained during the program.