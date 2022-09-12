OHRC seeks crime branch probe into Dalit man’s death

The Odisha Human Rights Commission has sought for a probe by Crime Branch wing of police into the mysterious death of a Dalit man three years back in Chandrasekharpur police station area of Bhubaneswar.

Sunil Sethi, engaged as a driver of a car in Puri, was found dead near Barsha Villa with multiple injuries on head, neck and ear. Though police registered a case, it has failed to crack the suspected murder, Sangram Keshari Mallik who took up the matter with the rights panel said.

“The report of the Chandrasekharpur police does not satisfy the requirement of fair investigation in a case of murder and the Commission is constrained to hold that the investigation has been carried out in a manner where police has not been able to find out the truth behind the death of the petitioner which was taken place in the year 2019”

In the above circumstances, the Commission feels that the death of the son of the petitioner (Babaji SEthi) is required to be investigated properly, therefore, the Commission hereby refers the matter to the DG & IG of Odisha, with the recommendation that the investigation may be handed over to the crime branch or any other, the Commission ordered.