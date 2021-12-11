Odisha’s COVID-19 cases dip by 40% in a day: Recovery rate touches 99%

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State decreased by around 40% in the last 24 hours as 173 fresh infections were detected from 20 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,51,414, the health authorities said on Saturday.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,433 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.30% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months.

Of the new infectees, 21 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 7.69% against the previous day’s 13.98 per cent.

As many as 11 districts- Nuapada (1), Nabarangpur (2), Malkangiri (3), Deogarh (5), Kalahandi (6), Koraput and Kandhamal (7 each), Rayagada and Jagatsinghpur (8 each) and Nayagarh and Subarnapur (9)- with single-digit cases are on the verge of becoming Covid-free zones.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 86. The district accounted for almost 50 per cent of the new infections while 10 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,001 active COVID-19 cases while 10,40,927 patients including 307 on Friday recovering from the disease.

As 173 samples gave positive results out of 57,269 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.30 per cent as against the previous day’s 0.48%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.33 per cent while more than 2.43 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99% while active cases account for 0.19% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.31% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,57,47,430 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,74,12,885 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 56% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.