Delhi reports mild rise in COVID-19 cases, recovery rate nears 60%

Delhi reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, with 73 new infections in the past 24 hours and no fatalities recorded over the last 48 hours. The number of active cases stands at 665, the third highest in the country.

Recoveries have also risen steadily. Since January, nearly 60% of all recorded infections in the capital have been cured. Of the 1,557 cases logged so far, 892 patients have recovered — the second-highest recovery rate in the country after Tamil Nadu, which reported a 66% recovery rate as of June 7.

Since the resurgence of COVID-19 in May, Delhi has recorded six deaths, most of them among immunocompromised individuals or patients with underlying conditions. The fatalities have spanned a wide age range — from a five-month-old infant to an 87-year-old — with co-morbidities such as a history of pneumonia, Parkinson’s disease, and cerebral palsy playing a significant role.

Public health experts have advised vulnerable individuals, including cancer patients and those with weakened immune systems, to take extra precautions and avoid exposure to infections.

To bolster preparedness, the Union Health Ministry last month directed government and private hospitals in Delhi to ensure the availability of critical resources such as hospital beds, oxygen supply, antibiotics, and essential medicines.

The Centre also carried out nationwide mock drills to assess facility-level readiness in case of a surge. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert but not panic.

“There is no need to worry about this new variant of COVID-19. The government and agencies are closely monitoring the situation…,” Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said in an earlier interview with a news agency.