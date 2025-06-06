Delhi records 30 new COVID-19 cases, active cases tally stands at 592

Delhi on Friday recorded 30 fresh cases of COVID 19, taking the count of active cases to 592, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday.

Notably, the national capital on Thursday reported two more COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, including a five-month-old infant and an 87-year-old man, highlighting the virus’s continued risk to both the very young and elderly.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the newborn had a pre-existing neurological condition – cerebral palsy – which also caused seizures. He died following simultaneous infections in the lungs (pneumonia) and bloodstream (sepsis), which ultimately led to respiratory failure.

The 87-year-old man had multiple pre-existing conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease. He was diagnosed with severe COVID pneumonia and developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sepsis with septic shock, and acute kidney injury. He was undergoing maintenance hemodialysis at the time of his death, the Ministry added.

With the two COVID-19 fatalities Delhi’s death toll has climbed to seven since January this year. The national capital also reported over 100 new active cases, pushing the total number of active infections to 562, the fourth highest in the country as of June 6.

Nationwide, active cases stood at 5,364, while the total number of COVID-related deaths this year has reached 55, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases at 1,679, followed by West Bengal with 596 and Gujarat in third position with 615 cases, respectively.

In view of the rising cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to check facility-level preparedness for COVID-19. All states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines in view of rising cases of COVID-19.