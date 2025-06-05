Infant, elderly man among Delhi’s latest COVID victims; active tally at 562

Delhi on Thursday reported two more COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, including a 5-month-old infant and an 87-year-old man, highlighting the virus’s continued risk to both the very young and elderly.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the child had a pre-existing neurological condition—cerebral palsy—which also caused seizures. He died following simultaneous infections in the lungs (pneumonia) and bloodstream (sepsis), which ultimately led to respiratory failure.

The 87-year-old man had multiple pre-existing conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease. He was diagnosed with severe COVID pneumonia and developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sepsis with septic shock, and acute kidney injury. He was undergoing maintenance hemodialysis at the time of his death.

With two more COVID-19 fatality, Delhi’s death toll has climbed to seven since January this year. The national capital also reported over 100 new active cases, pushing the total number of active infections to 562, the second highest in the country as of June 4.

Nationwide, active cases stood at 4,866, while the total number of COVID-related deaths this year has reached 51, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases at 1,487, followed by Delhi and West Bengal with 562 and 538 cases, respectively.