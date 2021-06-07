After over a month-long exponential surge, Odisha on Monday registered 6,118 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily positive cases in the past six months, while the cumulative caseload rose to 8,19,214, while 41 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 3,035.

The State had recorded 6,164 infections on 27 April. Since then, the cases were on an upward spike before reaching a descending trend in June. As many as 3,63,607 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 38 days at a daily average of 9,568 cases in the State while 994 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average death of 26.

The number of active cases which crossed one lakh mark in May has climbed down to 76,750.

Of the 6,118 new cases, 3,453 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest are local contact cases.

Cuttack district reported the maximum number of new cases at 640, followed by Jajpur at 563 and Khurda at 495.

The Khurda district, of which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, had emerged as State’s COVID hotspot in the 2nd wave outbreak of the disease. The infection is discernibly on a declining trend in the district reporting below 500 cases for the first time in the past two months.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, “Regret to inform about the demise of forty one Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

Odisha’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.69 per cent while on Monday, the positivity rate which hovered around 15 to 23 percent during May was recorded at 9.10%. The

A total of 1,22,50,294 (1.22 crore) samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 67,178 on Sunday.