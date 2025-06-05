60 fresh Covid cases in state, 7-month-old baby admitted in hospital

West Bengal recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases, including a seven-month-old baby during the last 24 hours indicating a sharp rise in the number of patients affected by the deadly viral disease.

With these new cases, the number of Covid positives patients shot up to 432 in the state this year since January.

On Monday, the state had recorded 41 new cases taking the total cases to 372 in the state.

On Tuesday, the toddler is undergoing treatment in a private hospital along the EM Bypass. The baby’s mother is also symptomatic and is awaiting her test results.

The state recently recorded its first coronavirus death of the season after a 43-year-old woman from Howrah succumbed to the disease on Tuesday in a private hospital in the Ekbalpur area. She was brought to the hospital about one week ago showing symptoms of bacterial pneumonia and undergoing treatment there with life-support systems like ventilators. She was tested Covid-19 positive at the hospital.

The patient had several comorbidities like cardiac and kidney ailments. Her condition deteriorated during the past 48 hours, according to the hospital sources.

The state health department at Swasthya Bhaban in Salt Lake is yet to issue any official release in connection with Covid-19 affected cases and total number of patients admitted to hospitals though the deadly viral disease has been spreading its network regularly.

The JN.1 variant is a new strain of the Omicron and spreads easily. The JN.1 variant carries an additional mutation in its spike protein, the part of the virus that allows it to attach to and enter human cells.