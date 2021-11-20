Odisha Govt allows cultural events, open air theatres as COVID cases decline

With pandemic infection on a steady downward trajectory and positivity rate remaining below 1% since the last one month, the Odisha government on Saturday accorded permission to cultural events and open-air theatres, popularly called jatras, with adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

However, the government set a precondition for the cultural programme audience to attain eligibility for viewing the live shows. The person having a double dose or final vaccination certificate and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) (-ve)/ RT PCR (-ve) Report obtained within 72 hours prior to the function will be allowed to attend the function.

As the livelihood of performing artists was badly due to COVID protocol restriction imposed on performances, the government has decided to allow all kinds of cultural programmes including the jatras, said a senior official.

The order for allowing cultural programmes have been issued with a view to normalize the economic activities and to protect the health of the public and prevent the spread of Covid-19 simultaneously, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradip Kumar Jena said in a notification on Saturday.

“It is heartening to note that the government has allowed us to showcase our performing art and earn livelihood for our family. We are worst hit by the pandemic. The artists who were earning livelihood by creative attributes were virtually on the verge of hunger. It has instilled optimism and we are quite hopeful that our life and livelihood will be back on the tracks”, said a jatra artist, Gokulanand Sahu.

“The Cultural gatherings, programmes including melodies, orchestra, Jatra, opera, dances-classical, folk and other permitted dance forms, cultural competitions, open-air theatres, drama, nukkad natak, street play other such performances etc shall be allowed to open with due compliance to covid protocols”, the SRC notification stated

However, the SRC left it to the prerogative of District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner and authorized officer to permit the stage performance with compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols

Keeping the size of the ground/ space in the view, an appropriate number of persons (subject to a ceiling of 2000 persons) will be allowed ensuring maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm i.e., maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other and the seating arrangement shall be made accordingly, the notification said.

As far as possible, a facility for online booking of tickets may be arranged by the organizers and a sufficient number of counters shall be opened to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets. For indoor halls, the number of spectators will not exceed 50% of the seating capacity of the hall. Cinema halls, theatres will be allowed to open with up to 50% of capacity and operate with due compliance to covid protocols.

In closed places, the number of persons including the invitees shall not exceed 50% of the hall capacity.

Persons with symptoms of Influenza-like infection (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) shall not be allowed to function. Vulnerable groups of people, such as, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women are advised not to attend the function.

“Any person violating the measures notified in the order will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and COVID-19 Regulations 2020, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable,” the SRC notification concluded.