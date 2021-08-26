Odisha: Government allows physical classes for Class 9 students in special schools

With COVID-19 cases steadily declining, the State government has made up its mind to reopen physical classes for standard 9 students in special schools across the State.

It may be noted here that the classroom teaching for class 9 students in general schools has resumed from August 16 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The students are allowed to attend the classes either on online mode or offline mode in consultation with their parents.

Attendance is not mandatory for students in offline mode. The physical classes for Class 10 and Class 12 were earlier allowed to reopen last month.

The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has asked Collectors of 10 districts- Balasore, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Puri, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Khurda – to reopen class 9 in Special Schools and hostels for students, said officials.