Navaratri celebrations begin at temples with observance of Covid-19 protocol

Temples in the national capital were abuzz with activity on Thursday as nine-day Navaratri celebrations began with the observance of the necessary Covid-19 protocol. Devotees could be seen participating in the celebrations with joyful abandon.

Those managing the city’s temples had made elaborate arrangements to ensure social distancing. They had also done proper sanitisation of their temple premises to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Kalkaji Temple authorities allowed 2000 visitors at a time with arrangements for the observance of the Covid-19 protocol. This temple has lakhs of visitors on the occasion of Navaratri every year, the temple authorities informed. Last year, however, the situation was different as the government had ordered closure of all religious places in the city.

“Darshan” at this temple was allowed from outside and there were clearly marked entry and exit points to ensure that people did not violate the social distancing norm.

Devotees were requested not to bring ‘prasad’ to the temple to prevent large gatherings there. This was one of the major decisions taken by the temple authorities following an order issued by the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority last week allowed entry into temples, as in the case of other religious places, with strict maintenance of the Covid-19 protocol. However, the DDMA continued its curbs on large gatherings.

According to the authorities at the historic Birla Mandir, strict precautions are being maintained to prevent the spread of coronavirus through temple visitors. No visitor was being allowed to go inside the main premises without wearing a proper face mask. Visitors were made to stand in a queue maintaining a distance of at least six feet.

Sanitation facilities were available at the main gate.

The Delhi government had ordered closure of all religious places, including temples, on 19 April as the city was hit hard by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The management of a Chattarpur temple had installed a sanitization tunnel at the entry gate. Those passing through the tunnel had their thermal screening done to prevent any coronavirus-infected person entering the ‘darshan’ area at the temple.