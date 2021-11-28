Odisha focuses on genome sequencing, screening of international travelers

The Odisha Government directed the district Collectors and municipal administrations across the State to send adequate RT-PCR swab samples to designated diagnostic laboratories for genome sequencing to track the possible presence of new variant of COVID-19.

The swabs of positive cases detected from the clusters or high risk groups should be timely and meticulously sent to designated Genome Sequencing labs in view of growing concerns over new COVID variants, the Health and Family Welfare department officials said.

Asking the authorities to stringent monitor of all international travelers, especially those from at risk countries in Africa and overseas countries, the senior health officials laid emphasis on focus on strategy of Testing- Tracking-Treatment- Vaccination- Enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior and containment measures

Keeping in view the recent spurt in positive cases in educational institutions, the State government has sought for the constant and close surveillance over hostels schools colleges other congregations, discouraging anyone with mildest of symptoms from attending, regular sensitization thru classrooms etc.

There is a need for the sustained testing in educational institution hostels, the official said, asking for the intensification of the door to door campaign for vaccination, involving all field functionaries, Panchayat Raj Institution’s, Self Help Groups etc. There should be daily monitoring and review of the COVID-19 situation, the official concluded.