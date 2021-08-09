Odisha: Counterfeit currency note racket busted, six arrested

With the arrest of six persons including two from Chhattisgarh, the Sambalpur district on Sunday claimed to have unearthed a well-knit racket in counterfeit currency notes while making a seizure of Rs 13.85 lakh value fake notes.

Fake currency notes of Rs 2000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 fake denominations were recovered from them. A computer, printer, crisp paper used for note-making besides chemicals was also retrieved from them, police said.

Those arrested included four from the Bargarh district while the remaining two were natives of Chhattisgarh.

The arrested persons were booked 489 (a), 489 (b), 489 (c), 498 (d), 489 (e), 420, 468, 471, 120 (b) of Indian Penal Code. The arrested accused persons are being interrogated. From preliminary investigation, it has been found that the fake note racket was being run by them in the rural marketplaces in the western districts. However, police are investigating all angles as there is likelihood of their complicity with a bigger racket based outside the state, said, police officials.

“We are looking into all possible angles to ascertain the accused persons’ possible link with subversive and anti-national elements. However it is being suspected that the arrested people might have nexus with some fake currency racketeers of other states”, added the police officer.