Micro composting centres get rid of garbage, waste in Bhubaneswar

As part of its initiative to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has put in place as many as 31 Micro Composting Centre (MCCs) across the Capital city in the last two years to scientifically treat and process the waste.

Commendable community involvement is a core impetus to carry forward such scientific waste management initiatives.

Making the process more competitive and better, the authorities are working out a strategy to have experts’ input in such implementation, said BMC officials.

BMC has begun involving national-level experts. As a part of the drive, BMC has facilitated the visit of national expert Velan Mrugeshan, Regional Executive Engineer, Madurai who shared his valuable input and points in a meeting solution held here yesterday.

Mrugeshan specifically stressed source segregation to ensure intended waste to wealth centres. Intensive IEC and community pressure for ensuring segregation from each household.

Along with awareness, supportive supervision of Swachaa Sathis would ensure the right segregation which in turn would make the processing easy.

Among others, BMC Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi, Additional Secretary housing and urban development department, Kalyana Kumar Ratha, and BMC Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Suvendu Kumar Sahoo graced the occasion.