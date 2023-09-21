KMC dy mayor disturbed over garbage on govt land

Deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Atin Ghosh, expressed his disappointment over the garbage accumulation on railway land in Kamardanga during his visit today. According to sources, Mr Ghosh’s visit came following cases of dengue being reported from Borough VII. In addition, complaints were also being received from the local residents.

The civic body is said to have issued notices to clear the space of garbage to the authorities of the land. According to the civic body sources, despite the fact, the premise was found to have heaps of garbage and vulnerable mosquito-breeding spots. The member-mayor-incouncil, of KMC’s health department today urged the officials present on the spot to clear the garbage from the land alleging that the work was not being carried out responsibly.

He also gave them 48 hours time failing which the KMC would do the clearing work by itself, according to sources. Mr Ghosh also pointed out that the amount of clearing the land would have to be paid by the authorities of the land else the matter would be pursued legally

Advertisement