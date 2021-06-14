A 52 -year-old man taking a bath in Bramahani River near Jagannathpur village in Pattamundai police station jurisdiction of Kendrapara district was allegedly killed on Sunday following an attack by a furious crocodile, sparking off fresh bouts of man-animal conflict in Bhitarkanika national park-side human settlements.

This is the second fatal attack by estuarine crocodiles in the past three days. A fisherwoman died on Saturday due to the croc attack. In the past 12 months, at least seven humans were killed and several others maimed as the salt water crocodiles had pounced upon them, said official sources.

The man who has become the latest prey of furious crocodiles has been identified as Purushottam Dhal. The incident occurred outside the national park limits. The deceased’s family would be covered under Rs four lakh ex-gratia compensation payment scheme as per the governmental rules, said forest officials.

The Bhitarkanika national park and adjoining Mahanadi deltaic region is the home to 1768 salt water crocodiles as per this year’s reptile census.

Lethal assault by the reptiles and consequent retaliatory attack by people has become a regular feature in this part of the state. The conflict and consequent loss of human lives are most frequently recorded during the monsoon and winter months, the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles.

Most often, the mishaps occur when the victims intrude into the animal’s habitat, for illegal fishing, poaching, fuel wood collection and honey collection.

The animals, in the wake of depleted food reserves in the river system, stray into nearby rivulets and nullahs. The reptiles also attack humans, who either fish or take bath in crocodile-infested water-bodies, creeks and rivers.