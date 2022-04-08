Engineer arrested after the record seizure of Rs 2.05 crore cash

A day after the highest ever seizures of unaccounted cash of Rs 2.05 crore from unscrupulous government officials, the anti-corruption vigilance wing of Odisha police have arrested Kartikeswar Roul, Assistant Engineer at office of Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Bhanjanagar for accumulation of disproportionate assets.

Roul booked under sections 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(b)/12 of prevention of corruption Act-1988 has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, the vigilance directorate said in a statement on Friday.

Yesterday on the second day of house search, cash of Rs 2.05 crore (highest cash seizure in the history of Odisha Vigilance) was unearthed from the house of Kartikeswar Roul and his second wife at TATA Ariana Flat No.- 0505, Bhubaneswar, the statement said.

Previously, assets worth over Rs.2.76 Crores including 2 Flats and 1 double storeyed building in Bhubaneswar, Bank and Insurance deposits worth Rs.37.23 lakhs, 7 Plots including 2 plots in prime area in Bhubaneswar were unearthed in house search of Roul. Hence, total assets come to over Rs.4.76 crores. The assets may go up further as searches and financial verification are still continuing, it added.

Earlier on March 28, the Vigilance had made a seizure of over Rs 1.36 crore in cash from Ashish Kumar Dash, Superintending Engineer of Rural Development department in Malkangiri. Roul bettered the earlier record with the seizure of over Rs 2 crore cash by the vigilance directorate.