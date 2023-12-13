World recognition for Burdwan engineer

An electronic engineer from Burdwan town has earned international recognition for gainful exploration of his engineering expertise in developing a software exclusively for the farmers.

Ayon Ghosh of Kantapukur locality in Burdwan town had qualified from the Burdwan University’s engineering institution. Ghosh joined an international symposium on scientific innovation for global warming and food scarcity in which 20,000 participants from 180 countries took part.

He said, “I was in the food scarcity category and my project was a software that I developed for agriculture.” The software, he said, “will help the farmers to access detailed knowledge about the soil texture and condition for a particular crop. Also, it would be able to gauge the degree of fertilizer use and irrigation before sowing

Advertisement