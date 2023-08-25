Bandel engineer injured in Mizoram rail bridge accident

A mechanical engineer from Bandel South Naldanga, Subha Sardar is among those seriously injured in the rail bridge tragedy at sairang in Mizoram. Shuba was rendering his service as the site engineer of 196 rail bridge girders, when a section of the rail bridge girder collapsed. Shubha lay trapped under the broken pillar debris for four hours until the NDRF team rescued him in a serious condition and rushed him to Mizoram Hospital.

He was being treated at the ICCU ward. However, with the improvement of his health condition he has been presently shifted to a normal bed. The family members of Shubha are in great anxiety. Shubha, the youngest son in the family after completing his BTech (mechanical) got employed with a private engineering and construction company, which was carrying on the rail bridge construction work at Sairang, Mizoram.

