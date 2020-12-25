RTI activist Mangan Ray levelled serious allegations against a few officers who , he charged, had swindled old age pension money. Claiming to have obtained records through the RTI, Ray demanded a vigilance probe in disbursal of OAP.

Ghost beneficiaries – 56 in Uparjhar panchayat were receiving OAP even after their death, he said.

“Only exception is all 56 people are dead; however, since the last two year from 2018 till June 2020 they regularly ‘came out from cemetery to receive their pension without fail ” said Mangan Ray.

Mangan says that there are at least 25 eligible old people who are running from pillar to post to get their pension approved.

“I have reported that as many as 25 old age people are visited a number of times to block offices to get their pension approved but officials have no time for their grievance ” he said.

The BDO however speaking to reporters said that matter is currently on investigation and if anyone is found guilty of fraud action will be taken.