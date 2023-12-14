Old-age pension camps in Diamond Harbour get huge response

After an estimate that around 70,000 old-age pension beneficiaries will be provided assistance so that they can receive their pension from the state government through 203 camps, the latest figures point to a much larger number. More (new) eligible beneficiaries too are getting registered in those camps apart from the earlier estimate.

It is expected the total registrations to cross a lakh. In view of that, Trinamul’s national general secretary has decided to increase the number of volunteers on ground in Diamond Harbour. Volunteers will now cover all the blocks and booths.

They will be visiting many households in groups so that no one is left behind. The 203 kiosks-cumcamps will facilitate the process to ensure that the eligible people can apply for the old-age pension scheme. As informed earlier, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee with his intervention will try to help these beneficiaries get their old-age pension from the government. He had mentioned that if not by 31 December, he will start providing financial assistance to the eligible beneficiaries from 1 January, 2024 in phases.

Besides this, party sources said that financial assistance to MGNREGA beneficiaries is being done continuously in different districts. One of the senior Trinamul leaders said, “It is a social welfare scheme and the response has been overwhelming from the people. This will certainly help the elders get their life in order.”