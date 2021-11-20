COVID-19 cases decrease marginally in Odisha: 46% adult populated fully vaccinated

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State marginally decreased by 1.23% in the last 24 hours as 239 fresh infections were detected from 19 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,46,978, the health authorities said on Saturday.

Keonjhar district in northern Odisha has become COVID-free with no active cases undergoing treatment. Five districts- Nabarangpur (2), Kandhamal (3), Boudh and Nuapada (5 each), Malkangiri (9)- districts are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,121 active cases.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,341 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.41% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 354 people recuperated from the disease as against 239 fresh cases. This is for the 17th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 37 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 15.48% against the previous day’s 18.59per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 123. The district accounted for almost 52 per cent of the new infections while 11 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,387 active COVID-19 cases while 10,35,967 patients including 354 on Friday recovering from the disease.

As 239 samples gave positive results out of 57,295 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.41 per cent as against the previous day’s 0.42%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.53 per cent while more than 2.31 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.96% while active cases account for 0.22% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.56% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,13,81,827 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,42,01,899 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Around 46% eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.