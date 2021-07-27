A four-year-old child prodigy from Berhampur city has received notes of appreciation from the India Book of Records for sharp mental power, memory besides intellect at the tender age.

Aarav Patnaik Das, now studying in LKG in De Paul School in Berhampur, has mastered the skill in mental aptitude, basic mathematics, English word meanings, and spelling in ample measure. The multifaceted dexterity of the tiny toddler has left many awestruck and mesmerized.

“Born on January 24, 2017, Aarav set the record on May 19, 2021, by reciting more than 30 rhymes, numbers from 1-100 and 100-1; and answered 30 GK questions. The adjudicators of India Book of Records recorded Aarav’s skills”, the India Book of Records stated in its appreciation note.

“He is a gifted child right from birth. We have seen a spark of brilliance in him. He is a voracious reader and a penchant towards reading and writing”, said Aarav’s father, Sidhartha Das, an executive of a private company.