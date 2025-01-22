Drug trafficking takes courier route; 2 held in Odisha

The Berhampur city police in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday made a seizure of cannabis, locally called ‘ganja’, worth around Rs 5 lakh while the banned substances were being transported through a courier network.

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after a raid at a courier delivery unit, police said.

Acting on a tipoff, the special squad sleuths nabbed drug peddlers and recovered around 46 kilograms of the banned drug substances. The contraband was seized in presence of an executive magistrate and independent witness, police said.

The drug peddlers booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were later remanded to judicial custody, said officials, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were supplying drugs to other parts of the state.

The smuggling of contraband through couriers has become a major headache for law enforcement agencies in the state.