India’s largest solar-powered torch installation

Team Omez Antacid of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, in association with The Brand Brewery Private Limited, creates a record in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for the installation of the largest solar-powered torch, ‘Shakti ka Pratik—The Symbol of Strength’, as part of the campaign ‘Freedom for Her’, symbolising the health and well-being of women.

The installation was unveiled on 29 October this year, on the occasion of Kali Puja in Kolkata. The campaign ‘Freedom for Her’ was started in August this year. Over 34,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) participated in the campaign and shared their views on women’s empowerment and what ‘Freedom for her’ means to them. The views of the HCPs set the foundation for the unveiling of the largest solar-powered installation.

In a world where women are continuously breaking barriers and redefining their roles, the importance of nurturing their aspirations cannot be overstated. Omez Antacid, the trusted brand in acidity management of Dr. Reddy’s, recognises the everyday challenges women face, particularly regarding health and well-being.

Eminent doctors from Kolkata, along with celebrity Sandipta Sen, inaugurated this ‘Shakti ka Pratik’ installation. During the unveiling ceremony, the officials of the India and Asia Book of Records addressed the gathering and explained the details of the largest installation.

The project represents a woman’s strength as a powerful and inspiring force. Shakti Ka Pratik embodies the idea that every woman carries within her the ability to overcome challenges, rise above obstacles, and lead with resilience. It serves as a symbol of her empowerment, reflecting her unwavering spirit and determination. The theme is a tribute to the inner strength that not only guides her forward but also lights the way for others, making her a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Doctors and dignitaries present during the event highlighted the importance of ‘Acidity-Free Living’ and urged the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle and early and effective management of acidity.

In 2023, Dr Reddy’s initiated an awareness campaign, ‘Acidity Free Life’ that involved HCPs across India and announced ‘9th January’ as World Acidity Day.

Agency representatives said, “The solar-powered torch installed at the Somen Mitra Kali Puja Pandal is made using fibre and is a 17.11-foot-high structure. This is the largest and tallest solar-powered torch aimed at raising awareness about the women’s strength as a powerful and inspiring force while leading an acidity-free life.”

