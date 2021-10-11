Chhattisgarh Maoist surrenders joins the mainstream

A hardcore Maoist affiliated of the banned CPI (M) outfit and operating in left-wing extremism hotbed Sukuma in Chhattisgarh surrendered before the Kandhamal Superintendent of Police on Sunday.

The red rebel Rahul Musaki has been an active member of the Sukuma district wing of Maoists in Chhattisgarh since he joined the organisation in 2015. He was involved in a number of attacks on the police in the border areas, said Kandhamal SP Vineet Agrawal.

Musaki was disillusioned over the ideological degeneration of the top-ranking leaders of the outfit. Besides the continuing security forces’ offensive on Maoist activities and the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy prompted Musaki to lay down arms and join the mainstream, he said.

He was also disillusioned by the senior rung leaders of the party, who used to coerce and harass lower-rung cadres both mentally and physically.

He will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the government of Odisha. He will also get financial assistance for building houses, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of their will.

Added vigil, security besides the focus on development agenda have all contributed towards the Maoists’ base dwindling in several parts of Odisha including Malkangiri, which was earlier regarded as epicenter of Maoist activities in the State.