BMC and SBI organizes special e-waste drive

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and State Bank of India (SBI), Bhubaneswar Circle in a joint initiative conducted a special demonstration pertaining to E-waste collection at Madhusudan Nagar area of the city, urging community members to come forward sharing their Electronics waste (E-waste) and Domestic Hazardous Waste (DHW).

The event, which forms the part of Swachhata Pakhawada (Swachhata Pakhya ) was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Sanitation, BMC Suvendu Kumar Sahoo.

“We feel proud to take part in BMC’s swachhata initiative and it is an opportunity to serve people of the locality. In future times also we will be organizing similar kinds of activities to sensitize citizens on swachhata ” said Vidya Krishnan Chief General Manager, SBI Bhubaneswar circle.

BMC’s safaigadis engaged in different wards did the awareness on Swachh Survekshan 2022 and Swachhata Pakhawada along with usual collection segregated waste, E-waste, and DHW. Recently BMC has sold six metric tons of E-waste to the selected recycler certified by the State Pollution Control Board.

Presently BMC has twenty-six numbers of Micro Composting Centers (MCCs) and six numbers of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) that are contributing towards scientific waste processing. Awareness drives like home visits are a continuous process to mobilize communities for such swachhata drives.

Among others, Biswajit Mishra, Assistant General Manager, and Seikh Ismail, Manager Public Relation of SBI, Bhubaneswar circle participated in the event.