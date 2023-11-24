BMC to launch Rs 1,500cr ‘CM Health at Doorstep’ scheme for Mumbai

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon launch a Rs 1,500-crore ‘Chief Minister Health at Doorstep’ for Mumbai citizens, an official said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the 6th CII Hospital Tech Summit, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner, Sudhakar Shinde said that the scheme will focus on reducing out of pocket expenditure and will take blood samples of all people above 60 years of age.

“Over 4,500 drug consumable services will be provided to the patients at their doorsteps. The BMC spends 15 per cent of its budget on healthcare, much higher than any other in the country, and will spend Rs 1,500-crore for the doorstep delivery of health care to citizens,” Shinde said.

He added that the BMC is looking towards the IT industry to provide skilled medical professionals, IT support and innovative solutions to make quality healthcare available to the ordinary people of the city.

State Principal Secretary for Public Health N. Nawin Sona said that the government is working on a roadmap to make healthcare accessible, accountable and affordable “Technology adoption is the key to reducing the costs and the public-private sectors need to align on health data and prepare the health registry. Maharashtra’s Digital Health Mission is underway and the government will seek to collaborate with the private sector to promote indigenous innovations,” remarked Sona.

Other prominent persons who addressed the summit include Joy Chakraborty, Chairman of the CII conclave and Parag Rindani, Chairman of CII Western Region Sub-Committee on healthcare.

They emphasised the importance of ethical considerations, patient privacy, collaboration between the academia, industry and public sector as the key to making healthcare accessible for all.