Anonymous letter helps police crack minor girl’s mysterious death in Odisha

An anonymous letter led the police to crack the case involving the mysterious disappearance and murder of a 17-year-old Plus 2 girl student in Odisha’s Nuapada district.

The victim was murdered by six persons over an illicit relationship and the body was buried in a cropland. Six persons including two juveniles in conflict with law have been arrested.

The victim was four-month pregnant when she was brutally murdered by the accused persons, said Indramani Behera, Additional Superintendent of Police of Nuapada.

An anonymous letter received by the family members of the deceased resulting in the uncovering of the crime. Initially, it was presumed to be a case of kidnapping. The letter named the assailants. Later they were rounded up and then confessed to the crime, he said.

The prime accused Paramananda Sahu had allegedly impregnated the victim. As she insisted on marriage, Sahu hatched the conspiracy to kill the minor with assistance of five other persons.

The mastermind of the crime called her to the paddy field over phone promising her that they will flee from the village to marry. The unsuspecting victim reached the spot little knowing that death was knocking at her doors, the senior police official said.

The girl’s body was then exhumed from a paddy field after the prime accused Paramananda Sahu confessed to the murder and led the police to the spot where Sahu and his five associates had buried the teenager, the official added.