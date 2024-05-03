Newborn thrown out onto road in Kochi, mother arrested

In a shocking incident, a newborn child was thrown out onto the road from the fifth floor of a flat at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Friday.

The body of the newborn was found wrapped in a parcel cover by sanitation workers of the city on Friday morning. On getting information, the police reached the place and started an investigation into the incident.

The police then found blood stains in an apartment and took a woman and her parents into custody. The police said that the woman had confessed to the crime.

The woman has been slapped with IPC Section 302 which deals with punishment for murder. She was admitted to the Government General Hospital, Ernakulam after her arrest was recorded.

The police said the parents of the young woman, who lived in the same flat, were unaware of her pregnancy and delivery. The woman delivered the baby in the early hours of Friday in her apartment bathroom and allegedly threw the newborn to the street three hours after she gave birth to the baby boy.

“It is suspected that the woman was raped and impregnated. The parents were unaware of the incident,” Kochi City Police Commissioner Syamsundar said.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the person who is believed to have abused the said woman has been identified and he is under surveillance.