Odisha COVID-19 caseload on Monday surged to 1,84,122 with 4,242 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 710 with nine more patients dying of coronavirus.

Odisha is currently placed at the 8th spot in the total COVID count of the country.

In the current month, the State had edged past States like Gujarat, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. In the current month, as many as 77,561 infections have been detected at a daily average of 3,693 positive cases. The contagion has grown at 42% in September.

Khurda district with 652 infections headed the tally followed by Cuttack (595), Jharsuguda (205) and Puri (182).

Khurda district under the revenue jurisdiction of which the state capital-Bhubaneswar comes under has turned into the COVID hotspot, accounting for 41,441 positive cases.

Of the fresh cases, 2,503 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

Odisha now has 37,684 active cases, while 1,45,675 people have recovered from the disease. The state’s COVID recovery rate currently stands at 79.11% .

In what apparently sends ominous signals, more than one third of total pandemic infections were detected in the first three weeks of the current month. Currently the State accounts for 3.35% share in the country’s total number of active cases. With a 710 fatality tally, Odisha accounts for 0.80% of the country’s death-toll.

“The September month will be extremely crucial in the State’s battle against the Coronavirus. By all indications, the COVID curve is likely to be flattened in Odisha during October”, said Jayant Panda, state nodal officer on COVID19 training and a critical care physician.