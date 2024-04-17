Bharadwaj slams LG’s letter to CM, says he is indulging in cheap politics

In a sharp reaction to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday hit out at the LG saying that he had never seen a narrow minded person like him in the entire country’s politics.

Talking to a news agency, Bharadwaj termed LG’s letter ‘shameless’ and further claimed that despite having powers, the LG was not taking action against those officers from the Health, Flood departments and the Delhi Jal Board, who were not performing their duties.

Bharadwaj alleged that LG was encouraging those officers not to work and trouble the people of Delhi.

The AAP leader further said that the power to act against those non performing officers was given to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court, however, the Centre took it back and gave it to the LG, which he was not using.

On Tuesday, the Delhi LG had written an open letter to the Delhi CM where he flagged water woes faced by the people across the city, especially those residing in unauthorised colonies, coming from poor backgrounds.

As per the LG’s letter to the CM, it was during the past decade that the water problems have exacerbated, while nothing concrete has been done to address the scarcity of water by the Delhi government.

Saxena in his letter also expressed displeasure over Water Minister Atishi’s letter to him alleging that she has chosen to use an unfortunate death of a woman for narrow political gains.

The LG had said that the water minister has again targeted the Chief Secretary who is also DJB CEO and officers of Finance and UD, and further alleged that the Delhi ministers have time and again blamed officers for their own failures in different situations.

Saxena in his letter also questioned and pointed that instead of fixing the water supply issues, the CM and his ministers created a chimera of free water, alleging that deception of people was mastered by the ministers.