Atishi attends Mega PTM at Delhi govt school in Kalkaji

Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday attended the Mega PTM at Delhi government school in Kalkaji, and advised parents to become partners in their children’s education.

Speaking on the occasion, she noted that over the last 10 years, Mega PTMs have become a regular feature in Delhi government schools.

Advertisement

“I spoke with many parents during the PTM, and they are extremely happy with their children’s progress. The students themselves are confident and articulate. When children receive quality education, not only do they and their families move forward, but our country progresses as well,” said Atishi.

Advertisement

Highlighting the strides made in education under the incumbent government, the Chief Minister said that young children are now speaking fluent English.

She said parents are thrilled because the kind of education that was once available only in top private schools is now being provided in Delhi government schools.

Atishi also praised parents for their increased participation in Mega PTMs, noting that it signifies a growing awareness of their children’s education and future.

“Mega PTMs are essential because a child’s progress is not solely the responsibility of one individual. Our children will thrive only when teachers and parents work together to support their education,” she said.

Stressing the importance of active parental involvement, she appealed to parents to spend time with their children while they study.

“Talk to them and make them feel comfortable. Many children hesitate to open up to their parents. I urge all parents to dedicate at least 30 minutes every day to their children, understanding and addressing their concerns,” the Chief Minister said.

During their interaction with the Chief Minister at the school, parents expressed immense confidence in the education provided by Delhi government schools. They highlighted how, over the past few years, not only have school buildings improved, but the learning environment and opportunities for students to excel have also been enhanced.