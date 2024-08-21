Arvind Kejriwal changed image of education in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal changed the image of education in the national capital with his vision.

The Minister made the statement after she inaugurated a four-storey school block in the Government Co-Ed Secondary School in the narrow lanes of Maidangarhi village.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal changed the image of education in Delhi with his vision and gave the children studying in government schools an opportunity to progress through world-class education.”

” The governments from independence to 2015 built only 24,000 rooms in government schools in Delhi, but in the last 10 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government built more than 22,000 classrooms,” she said.

The Minister claimed that the Kejriwal government became the first government in the country to send its teachers abroad for training and added that it increased the budget for teachers training 10 times.

“Today in Delhi, children from poor families are becoming engineers, doctors by studying in government schools; getting admission in big universities and taking their families out of poverty, this is Arvind Kejriwal’s education revolution,” she said.

The Minister further said, “Arvind Kejriwal tried to improve the future of children from poor families by giving them excellent education, so he was put in jail. But with the love and blessings of the people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal will soon come out of jail and will lay the foundation stone of another new block in the existing school.”

“Today the popular Chief Minister of Delhi is in jail because he was giving good education to the children of Delhi. They (BJP) could not match the work of Arvind Kejriwal because for this, an educated and honest Chief Minister is needed, so Arvind Kejriwal was implicated in a false case and sent to jail,” she said.

Atishi added, “It was thought that if Arvind Kejriwal is put in jail, the work of Delhiites will stop but it is the love of Delhiites that despite being in jail, Arvind Kejriwal did not let any work of Delhi stop.”

