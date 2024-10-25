Air quality bit better in Delhi but still remains in ‘poor’ zone

With a slight relief for the people of Delhi, the city’s average Air Quality Index on Friday witnessed a little improvement, taking a step down from the ‘very poor’ category with an index value recorded at 270. However, air pollution still reeled under the ‘poor’ category with a scope of breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) there is a likelihood of air quality dropping once again to the ‘very poor’ category, due to weather conditions.”The air quality is likely to be in Very Poor category from 26.10.2024 to 28.10.2024. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to be in Very Poor to Severe category,” according to the IITM’s air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi released on Friday.

The Graded Action Response Plan stage- II (GRAP) is presently in force across the city as an anti- pollution measure, with the restrictions under the same are being enforced by the concerned agencies to keep a check on the air pollution levels.The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas had invoked GRAP stage- II on October 21 after the sub- committee held a review meeting on the city’s air situation .

Meanwhile, the weather agency has forecast a mainly clear sky for Saturday for the national capital, with maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 18 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.