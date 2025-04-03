Air quality in Delhi deteriorates under clear sky

Delhi woke up to a sunny morning as the temperature reached 39°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 15.6°C.

Despite rising temperatures, Delhi’s air quality dropped down from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 217. With this, pollution remained a health concern, necessitating awareness and precautions.

The IMD noted that there has been no large change in the minimum temperatures and the maximum temperatures over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are in the range of 36 to 38°C and 15 to 19°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature was 01-03°C below normal while the maximum was appreciably 02-04°C above normal with mainly clear sky. Westerly winds with a speed of less than 20 km/h prevailed during the past 24 hours.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI levels are categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), AQI varied across Delhi-NCR on Thursday at 4 PM. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 256, Ghaziabad 258, and Noida 131. While the overall air quality has improved, pollution levels remain a health concern, reinforcing the importance of preventive measures.