Air quality in Delhi deteriorates under clear sky

Delhi’s air quality remains ‘moderate’, temperature rises
Apart from the rising temperature, Delhi's air quality shifted from 'poor' to 'moderate', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 160.
Despite rising temperatures, Delhi’s air quality dropped down from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 217.
Delhi woke up to a sunny morning as the temperature reached 39°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 15.6°C.
The IMD noted that there has been no large change in the minimum temperatures and the maximum temperatures over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are in the range of 36 to 38°C and 15 to 19°C, respectively.
The minimum temperature was 01-03°C below normal while the maximum was appreciably 02-04°C above normal with mainly clear sky. Westerly winds with a speed of less than 20 km/h prevailed during the past 24 hours.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI levels are categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), AQI varied across Delhi-NCR on Thursday at 4 PM. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 256, Ghaziabad 258, and Noida 131. While the overall air quality has improved, pollution levels remain a health concern, reinforcing the importance of preventive measures.
