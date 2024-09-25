AIIMS Delhi celebrates its 69th Foundation Day

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Wednesday celebrated its 69th Foundation Day, marking nearly seven decades of commitment to medical education, research, and healthcare service.

Founded in 1956, the premier institute was established to provide high- quality medical education and accessible healthcare. Over the years, it has grown into a leading institution, recognised globally for its contributions to medical science and public health.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav graced the occasion.

In his address, the Minister said the Delhi AIIMS is a pioneer in the field of medical education, research and healthcare in India whose legacy of excellence continues to inspire medical institutions worldwide.

He said the premier institute has achieved remarkable milestones and is determined to achieve its goal of being one of the top-ranked medical institutions in the world.

Highlighting that for the seventh consecutive year since the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), AIIMS Delhi has been ranked number one among medical institutions of India, Jadhav said, “This Institute’s continuous unchallenged status is a remarkable achievement.”

Citing that the AIIMS, Delhi now serves as the National Resource Centre of the National Medical College Network (NMCN) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare, he said, “This has enabled linkages with more than 100 medical colleges for enhancing undergraduate, postgraduate and continuing medical education. This objective is being facilitated by the creation of a National Learning Management and Information System, SAKSHYAM, which was launched last year.”

Informing that the AIIMS Delhi has established a Centre of Excellence for development of artificial intelligence in healthcare, the Minister said, “This centre is expected to deliver AI based solutions for evaluation of chest x-rays, early detection of diabetic retinopathy, and identification of skin lesions, among other tools, for enhancing national programs.”

He informed that the AIIMS is set to be the biggest robotic surgery skill training centre with two state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment dedicated for training of surgeons.”

Delhi AIIMS Director M Srinivas said, “AIIMS has already received NABH certification for some of its blocks and centers and is in the process of NABH certification of all the centers including the main hospital.”

He also informed that the AIIMS has also been the forerunner in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

“It has overcome various challenges and has been a role model for the country by creating more than 7 lakh ABHA IDs and more than 20 lakh scan and share tokens,” added Srinivas.