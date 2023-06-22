Ahead of monsoon, UP plans campaign against communicable disease

Ahead of the onset of monsoon in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities in the state are preparing to combat the rise of diseases in both urban and rural areas. As part of their annual efforts, the state government will initiate the Communicable Disease Control Campaign and Dastak Campaign in July.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a meeting with top officials of the Health Department to outline necessary guidelines for these campaigns. The Communicable Disease Control Campaign will be held from July 1 to July 31 and the Dastak campaign from July 17 to 31 throughout the state.

Instructions have been given to make preparations for ensuring cleanliness in both urban and rural areas and tackling water logging during this period. The officials have also been directed to monitor the breeding and density of mosquitoes in all districts while monitoring intensive vector and mosquito control activities in high risk areas with inter-departmental cooperation.

The importance of various activities to be conducted in the urban and rural areas as part of the Communicable Disease Control Campaign. During the campaign, a robust monitoring framework will be implemented to assess the effectiveness of the initiatives. As part of the campaign, detailed information on patient surveillance will be provided during the training of frontline workers. The training sessions, scheduled between July 10 and 15, will equip these workers with the knowledge required to identify and monitor potential cases, yogi said.

Apart from this, awareness campaigns should be conducted in schools for prevention of diseases.

In addition, the supply of pure drinking water should be ensured. Cattle sheds and pig sheds should be set up away from the population and arrangements for cleanliness should be made. During the Dastak campaign, the screening and treatment of individuals exhibiting symptoms identified by frontline workers will be a top priority. Cutting shrubs will help reduce potential breeding for disease carrying vectors.

As part of the ongoing disease prevention campaigns, the Health department and allied departments, in collaboration with Anganwadi workers, will undertake extensive door-to-door publicity efforts to raise awareness about disease prevention among the residents of both urban and rural areas of the state. Special attention will be given to cleanliness as a fundamental aspect of disease prevention.