AAP women’s wing office bearers visiting every family in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women’s wing office bearers are visiting every family in Delhi and holding meetings with women to discuss the steps taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to empower them, the party said on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

“The AAP women’s wing office bearers are holding around 1,000 to 1,200 meetings daily with slum dwellers as well as women from all sections of the society. Nearly 45,000 meetings will be held by the end of this month. In the meeting, feedback is also being taken from women on the initiatives of the Kejriwal government like free travel in buses, Mahila Mohalla Clinic and the scheme of giving Rs 1,000 to women per month,” the party said in a statement.

“In about 20,000 meetings held so far, the AAP is getting tremendous support from women in the Lok Sabha elections. Most of the women accept that CM Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot for them and his arrest is completely wrong,” the party said.

Office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party women’s wing are contacting women from all sections of the society including slums, middle class and upper class.

The women’s wing is discussing the CCTV cameras and streetlights installed in every corner of Delhi for the safety of women, the party said.

The Aam Aadmi Party Women’s Wing, especially, is working rapidly to raise awareness about the work done by the Kejriwal government so far among the women who constitute half of the population of Delhi, the party further said.