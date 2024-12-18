AAP to provide free medical aid to elderly above 60 if re- elected: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that elderly citizens with age above 60 will receive free treatment under the ‘Sanjeevani Yojna’, in private and government hospitals across Delhi, if his party comes to power after the elections.

During his address at an event here, he said that ‘Sanjivani Yojana’ will cover all expenses for treatment in private or government hospitals without any income or socio-economic restrictions. He said that the healthcare concerns faced by senior citizens is a crucial issue and with advancing age, different illnesses start surrounding an individual, making them think as to how they would afford treatment.

Advertisement

He claimed that he knew many people, even from well-off families, whose children do not take care of them in their old age, and further said that they do not have to worry anymore. Highlighting the success of the Delhi government’s pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal declared, “It’s now my responsibility to ensure the health of every elder in Delhi. In return, all we seek is their blessings,” he added.

Advertisement

The AAP chief, further elaborating about the scheme, said there will be no upper limit on the cost of treatment, and the registration for this will begin shortly. He said that his party workers will reach out to people at their doorsteps for the registration purposes.”They will give you a card, keep it safe. Once we come into power after the elections, this policy will be implemented,” AAP chief said.

He also said that the scheme will have no restrictions based on BPL, APL, TPL, or RPL categories. Everyone’s treatment, whether for the rich or the poor, will be provided free of cost, he added. “There will be no upper limit on the expenses. Whatever the cost of your treatment, the Delhi government will bear it entirely,” Kejriwal claimed.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared on his ‘X’ handle, “A son should be like Arvind Kejriwal! First, he became a modern-day Shravan Kumar, taking lakhs of elders on pilgrimage, and now he has introduced the revolutionary Sanjivani Scheme to ensure their health is fully taken care of.” He added that, “This is not merely a scheme but a pledge of respect and a better life for our elders. Our goal is for every senior citizen in Delhi to live a healthy and happy life.”