AAP refutes reports on ED getting prosecution nod against Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday refuted reports claiming that Lt. Governor (LG) has granted prosecution sanction to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.

Senior AAP leaders including Delhi CM Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday rejected the news, terming it politically motivated. They claimed that false information is being allegedly spread to distract the public from pressing issues, that include saffron party’s disrespect towards Dr BR Ambedkar.

Taking to social media platform X, Sisodia wrote, “If LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, then why isn’t ED showing a copy of that sanction? It’s clear that this news is false and misleading. Stop using rhetoric to divert attention from the issue of disrespecting Babasaheb and show where the sanction to prosecute was given to ED, ” he added.

RS MP Sanjay SIngh, during a media interaction, stated, “Since this morning, a baseless and false news story has been circulating. Delhi LG VK Saxena has not granted any approval for prosecution. If such approval has indeed been given, where is the letter? Show the letter if it exists,” he said.

Reasoning that if the ED has received a sanction letter from the LG, why is it being hidden, he demanded that if there is any such letter, it should be made public.

Atishi also took to social media platform X, and stated that,“If LG has granted prosecution sanction against Arvind Kejriwal, then why does ED have a problem in making the copy public.”She alleged that the news is being spread by the BJP to allegedly mislead people and divert their attention from real issues.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on the other hand stated that a prosecution sanction is required to initiate a case against a minister or a CM.