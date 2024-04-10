AAP leaders don’t respect court decisions: Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders do not respect court decisions.

Bidhuri said leaders of the AAP are making “baseless allegations” in front of the media instead of presenting their side in the courts.

“They (AAP leaders) are trying to spread confusion instead of respecting the orders of the courts,” the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Bidhuri said AAP MP Sanjay Singh has made false and fabricated allegations to make a joke of himself.

“Sanjay Singh has said that Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi thrice with a thumping majority. Though the fact is that firstly, he received the mandate twice, and in 2013, the BJP emerged as the largest party. Sanjay Singh has alleged that Kejriwal is not being allowed to meet his family and lawyers,” the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said.

“Why does he (Sanjay Singh) forget that the rules are the same for everyone in jail? Even the honourable Delhi High Court has recently said that rules cannot be different for Kejriwal. The common people and the privileged are equal in the jails, and the rules are equal for them,” the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the excise policy case.