AAP indulging in politics based on false promises: Gupta

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in politics based on false promises.

During his padyatra on Monday, Gupta, who is the BJP’s candidate from the Rohini Assembly constituency, said, “The AAP is indulging in politics based on false promises and advertisements. The AAP government has misled the people of Delhi in the past 10 years.”

He said despite the AAP government ‘s tall claims about improvement in water, electricity, education, and healthcare, the problems remain unresolved. “Government schools and hospitals are in poor condition. Mohalla Clinics are a mere eyewash. The issue of pollution and drinking water remained unsolved,” he pointed out.

The leader of the Opposition highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly for Delhi and Rohini. He emphasised key schemes like the metro expansion to Narela, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and the free ration distribution initiative, illustrating how these welfare programs have benefitted the common people.

He also mentioned the special funding provided by the Narendra Modi Government for Delhi’s development, improvement in traffic systems, and the expansion of healthcare facilities, which have directly benefited the region’s residents.

Appealing to the public to vote for his party, Gupta said, “This election is about development and making Delhi clean, beautiful, and empowered. I urge residents to support the BJP so that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi could reach new heights of development.”

During the padyatra, Gupta interacted with the residents and listened to their concerns.