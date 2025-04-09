Jan Suraaj Party gears up for ‘Bihar Badlaav Rally’ on Friday

With the Jan Suraaj Party all set to challenge the political establishments preparing for the upcoming assembly elections with its ‘Bihar Badlaav Rally’ (Transform Bihar Rally) on Friday the political landscape in Bihar is heating up.

Party leaders have claimed that hundreds of thousands of party workers, supporters, and leaders will join the rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna to show their strength.

Jan Suraaj Party President Manoj Bharti said the rally would be different from the rallies organised by other political parties in the past. People from across the state will participate in this rally to join the fight to change the system in Bihar.

Stressing the need for a new vision to transform Bihar, he asserted that only Jan Suraaj Party has that vision. “This rally is aimed at providing the people a platform to raise their voice against corruption, injustice, and inequality. This rally is the beginning of the awakening of people’s power, which will give rise to public consciousness to get rid of the 15 years of misrule of Lalu-Rabri and the 20 years of corrupt political system of the BJP-Nitish government.”

Bharti further said, “Our goal is – new Bihar, empowered Bihar, self-reliant Bihar. This is not just a rally, but a mass movement for change, for development, and for a new Bihar. Thus we want every citizen of the state to join this rally of change and be a part of this historic moment.”

The rally is the culmination of a state-wide ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’. As part of the yatra, the party organised at least 50 meetings in every assembly segment. The main objective of this journey was to explain the importance of vote to the people of Bihar and motivate them to bring change in Bihar.