AAP calls a meeting ahead of mega rally

Ahead of the mega rally of the INDIA bloc partners on July 30, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday called a meeting regarding the preparations for the demonstration.

Several AAP senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Dilip Pandey and other leaders attended the meeting.

Speaking about the meeting, Sandeep Pathak National General Secretary (Organization) stated that a meeting about the preparations and strategy regarding the rally was discussed. The demonstration is against the oppression tactics of the central government.

He further alleged: “CM Arvind Kejriwal has been a diabetic patient for a long time and he is given insulin daily but it was stopped and now his health is being played with in the jail.” The opposition parties are united against the BJP on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s deteriorating health condition in the jail.

Pathak further said that even after getting bail from the special court and the Supreme Court, he has been kept in jail and a conspiracy is being hatched against him.

After the meeting, AAP Delhi State Vice President Dilip Pandey echoed that “Everyone knows that Kejriwal’s sugar level has gone below 50 more than 36 times. Rapid fall in sugar levels is a very serious problem for any patient and if the patient’s sugar level goes below 50, he can go into a coma anytime.”