Kejriwal holds key meeting on Delhi Assembly polls, launches ‘Jan Sampark’ campaign

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a key party meeting on Saturday with divisional in-charges, divisional presidents, and organization secretaries. He urged them to spread his message to the public through the ‘Jan Sampark’ campaign.

After the meeting concluded, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak told reporters: “Divisional in-charges and all senior party officials in Delhi were called for a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal.”

“In the meeting, Kejriwal explained the political situation in the capital to the party workers, and a campaign titled ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ was launched. Party members will go door-to-door to deliver the letter written by him,” he added.

While addressing the meeting, Kejriwal criticized the BJP, stating that in the last year, the saffron party has undone all the work accomplished by the AAP government over the previous five years.

“The BJP had the opportunity to work through the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), but they used it to obstruct the AAP government’s schemes. This shows that they neither have the intention to work nor the capabilities,” the AAP leader said.

“Since my release from jail, I have restarted the initiatives, including road repairs and the provision of medicines and tests, which the BJP had halted,” he added.