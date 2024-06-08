AAP holds meet with its Councillors, discusses LS poll results

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held a meeting with all its Councillors and discussed the party’s performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, AAP MCD in-Charge Durgesh Pathak, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and others.

Sharing the details of the discussions held at the meeting, Pathak said in the first meeting held with all the Councillors of Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections, there was a discussion about the general elections results.

“The kind of mandate the people of the country have given, the people have certainly formed Modi ji’s government, but his pride has been completely shattered,” he said.

Pathak alleged the Modi government is constantly playing games with the rights of Delhi.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s order, the rights of the elected government were completely abolished by bringing an ordinance. We hope that the Prime Minister will learn a lesson from this mandate and return the rights to the people of Delhi,” he added.

Pathak said it was decided in the meeting that the party’s organisation needs more strengthening at the grassroots level.

“Everyone decided that even though the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister are still in jail, we will fight the ongoing battle to save the Constitution and democracy together with the people of Delhi,” he said.

In the recently concluded LS polls, the AAP drew a blank in Delhi .