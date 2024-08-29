AAP adopting tactics to halt Delhi’s development, alleges Raja Iqbal Singh

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Thursday, accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of halting development of the national capital by adopting various tactics.

“The AAP has no interest in Delhi’s development. For 18 months, they prevented the formation of the Standing Committee (MCD), thus halting Delhi’s developmental activities. Not only this, they also destroyed the cleanliness system of Delhi,” he said.

In a sharp attack on the AAP, Singh said, “Now, as the time for the ward committees’ nominations is approaching, AAP councillors are pretending to be ill.”

Notably, elections to the ward committees of the MCD are scheduled to be held on 4th September.

“The BJP welcomes the dates set by the municipal commissioner for the ward committees’ elections and commends his swift action in providing these dates, especially as this issue has been pending for a year and a half due to the AAP,” the LoP in MCD said.

“The BJP will file nominations for its candidates on Friday. We will field candidates in all 12 zones and emerge victorious,” he added.